WATCH: Jayson Tatum's Buzzer Beater To Beat The Nets In Game 1

Jayson Tatum hit a buzzer beater to beat the Brooklyn Nets in Game 1 of their first-round series in Massachusetts.

The Boston Celtics beat the Brooklyn Nets in Game 1 of their first-round series by a score of 117-116.   

Jayson Tatum had a miraculous buzzer beater to win the game.

The Nets went on a 15-2 run late to take control of the game, and were up three with just 34 seconds left.   

However, the Celtics fought back to take a 1-0 series lead.  

The Nets beat the Celtics in the first-round last year in just five games. 

This season, the Celtics are the second seed in the east, while the Nets are the seventh seed. 

