Jayson Tatum's Viral Instagram Post After Game 7

Jayson Tatum posted several photos to Instagram after the Boston Celtics beat the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night. The Celtics will now play the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

The Boston Celtics beat the Miami Heat by a score of 100-96 on Sunday night in Florida, and they will now head to the NBA Finals to face off with the Golden State Warriors.  

Jayson Tatum had 26 points, ten rebounds and six assists in the game, and afterwards he sent out several photos to his Instagram account.  

The Celtics have had several good seasons that have led to deep playoff runs, but they are now headed to their first NBA Finals since the 2010 season. 

Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart are all heading to the first Finals of their careers. 

On the other hand, the Warriors are headed to their sixth Finals in the last eight seasons, so they will have a huge advantage. 

Game 1 will be on Thursday night in San Francisco, California.

