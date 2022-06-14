Skip to main content
Jayson Tatum Reveals What Happened Between Him And Draymond Green

Jayson Tatum met with the media after the Boston Celtics lost Game 5 of the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors on Monday night. The series is now 3-2 in favor of the Warriors.

Late in the fourth quarter of Game 5 of the NBA Finals, there was a small interaction between Draymond Green and Jayson Tatum. 

After the game, Tatum was asked about what happened. 

"You know how in the NBA after timeouts guys try to get shots up?" Tatum asked. "They didn't want me to shoot the ball, so I just took the ball with me to the timeout and I kept the ball the whole time."  

The Celtics will host Game 6 of the series at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, on Thursday night. 

A win for the Warriors ends the series, while a win for the Celtics forces a Game 7 on Sunday night back at the Chase Center. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

