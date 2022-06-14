Jayson Tatum's Viral Quote After Game 5

Skip to main content
On Monday night, Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics lost Game 5 of the NBA Finals by a score of 104-94 to the Golden State Warriors.  

The Celtics are now trailing the Warriors 3-2 in the series, and Game 6 will be at TD Garden in Boston on Thursday.  

If the Warriors win, the series will be over, while the Celtics can force a Game 7 with a win. 

After the loss on Monday, the All-Star forward met with the media.  

"We ain't gotta win two in one day," Tatum said. "We just gotta win one game on Thursday." 

Tatum finished his night with 27 points and ten rebounds. 

