This Former First-Round Pick Is Still A Free Agent

Known to be a solid three-point shooting threat and someone who can supply scoring depth out on the wing off-the-bench, Jeremy Lamb remains unsigned this NBA offseason.

Lamb, 30, is still an unrestricted free agent that really has not generated much interest around the league despite his productive numbers. Lamb’s durability though has been in question for quite a while now given his injury history.

Suffering a torn ACL in his left knee in 2020, the veteran wing is not the same explosive player he once was.

Over the course of his now 10-year playing career, Jeremy Lamb has been with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Charlotte Hornets, Indiana Pacers and most recently, the Sacramento Kings.

Beginning the 2021-22 season with the Pacers and being moved to the Kings ahead of the trade deadline, Lamb ended up playing in a total of 56 games this past year. Coming off-the-bench in every single game he played in, Jeremy Lamb averaged a combined 7.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and shot 38.3% from the floor, 32.4% from three-point range playing with the Pacers and Kings.

Perhaps the most memorable moment of his career came when he was still with the Charlotte Hornets, hitting an absurd game-winning shot from beyond half-court against the Toronto Raptors in 2019.

At this point in the offseason, Lamb will not see an offer greater than a veteran’s minimum contract. However, there are still a handful of teams around the league who are looking to fill out the back-end of their roster.

Being an experienced player that is still a respectable scorer when on the floor, Lamb could be a solid addition for a contending team that still has a roster spot open.

Time will tell if the 30-year-old wing will get another chance to prove himself in the NBA.