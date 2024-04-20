Joel Embiid's Current Injury Status For 76ers-Knicks Game
UPDATE: Joel Embiid is available.
On Saturday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers will face off against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, the 76ers have listed 2023 MVP Joel Embiid as questionable on the injury report.
Via Underdog NBA: "Joel Embiid (injury recovery) listed questionable for Game 1 on Saturday."
Embiid had another incredible regular season with averages of 34.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per contest while shooting 52.9% from the field and 38.8% from the three-point range in 39 games.
The 76ers finished as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record (they beat the Miami Heat in their first play-in tournament game).
Early in the season, the 76ers appeared to be a title contender, but since Embiid (and Tyrese Maxey) missed a lot of time, they fell off in the standings.
Last year, they lost to the Boston Celtics in the second round of the NBA playoffs (in seven games).
As for the Knicks, they had an excellent season and finished as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.
They went 6-4 over their last ten games and are also in the middle of a five-game winning streak.
Last season, the Knicks lost to the Miami Heat in the second round of the NBA playoffs (in six games).
At home, they have been excellent, going 27-14 in the 41 games they have hosted at Madison Square Garden in New York.