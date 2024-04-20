BREAKING: Joel Embiid's Injury Status In 76ers-Knicks Game
UPDATE: Joel Embiid has returned to the game (h/t Underdog NBA).
On Saturday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers are playing the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.
During the first half, Joel Embiid went to the locker room with an injury.
Embiid currently has 18 points, five rebounds and two assists while shooting 6/11 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 16 minutes of playing time.
The 76ers trail 58-46 at halftime.
There has been no word from the team on his status for the remainder of the night.
Via Underdog NBA: "Status alert: Joel Embiid (knee) headed to locker room Saturday."
Embiid only played in 39 regular season games.
However, the 2023 MVP averaged an outstanding 34.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per contest while shooting 52.9% from the field and 38.8% from the three-point range.
The 76ers have a talented roster but he is by far their best player.
They are the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference and had a 47-35 record (they beat the Miami Heat in the play-in tournament).
Last season, the 76ers lost to the Boston Celtics in the second round (in seven games).
As for the Knicks, they are the second seed in the Eastern Conference and had a 50-32 record.
They are in the middle of a five-game winning streak.
Last season, the Knicks lost to the Miami Heat in the second round (in six games).
Game 2 of the series will be on Monday evening (also at Madison Square Garden).