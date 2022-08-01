Skip to main content
Joel Embiid's Viral Tweet On Sunday

Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid sent out a tweet on Sunday. The 76ers lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Miami Heat.
On Sunday, Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid sent out a tweet that is going viral on Twitter. 

Embiid: "I might as well be a Ferrari strategist right now lol.. every week is more incredible than the other"

Embiid and the 76ers are coming off another stellar regular season where they were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, so they got home court advantage in the NBA Playoffs. 

They were 51-31, and a very impressive 27-14 on the road. 

However, they once again got sent home early.  

In the first-round, they beat the Toronto Raptors, but the Raptors shockingly took them to six games. 

They ended up losing to Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in the second-round in six games. 

There was also a lot of drama during the season as Ben Simmons did not play in a game for the team, and he was then traded at the trading deadline to the Brooklyn Nets. 

Andre Drummond, Seth Curry and draft-picks were also sent to Brooklyn in the deal. 

As for the 76ers, they acquired 2018 NBA MVP James Harden and Paul Milsap. 

Harden and Embiid now form one of the best duos in the entire league, and now they will have a full season together in 2023. 

The franchise has been a contender for the last few seasons, but they have yet to make the Eastern Conference Finals during that time period. 

Simmons and Embiid were a solid pairing, but they were never able to get over the hump. 

