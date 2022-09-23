John Stockton's Son Waived By NBA Team

John Stockton is one of the best NBA players of all time, and he is a Basketball Hall of Famer after spending his entire 18-year career with the Utah Jazz.

He is second in assists per game all-time and only trails Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson (10.5 assists per game).

While he never won an NBA Championship, he is a ten-time NBA All-Star and made the NBA Finals two times.

His son, David, has had a few stints in the NBA and was recently signed by the Indiana Pacers.

However, on Friday, the team announced that he had been waived.

Pacers PR: "INDIANAPOLIS – "The Indiana Pacers announced Friday that the team signed guard Langston Galloway, forward Justin Anderson, and center Norvel Pelle. Additionally, the Pacers waived forward Bennie Boatwright, and guards Gabe York and David Stockton."

He has not played in the NBA since 2018 when he got a chance to play for the Jazz (like his father).

In addition to the Jazz, he also played for the Sacramento Kings during the 2014 season.

He's played in six NBA games during his career and has averages of 3.0 points and 1.5 assists per contest.

During his college career, he played four seasons for Gonzaga, and during his senior season, he averaged 7.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest.

At 31 years old, it's probably unlikely that he makes another 15-man roster.

That being said, he has been terrific in the G League over the last seven seasons.

In eight Showcase Cup games this season, he averaged 18.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists per contest for the Memphis Hustle.