John Wall Has Signed With A New Team

John Wall had been an All-Star point guard for the Washington Wizards for years after being drafted with the first overall pick out of Kentucky in 2010.

However, he has dealt with injuries over the last few years, and was traded to the Houston Rockets in 2019.

Wall did not play at all last season, because the Rockets were rebuilding.

According to his agency, he is now headed to the Los Angeles Clippers (on a two-year deal) to play with All-Star Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

The Clippers lacked a true point guard, so Wall (one of the best passers in NBA history) will join a loaded roster.

