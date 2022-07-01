Skip to main content
BREAKING: John Wall Has Signed With A New Team

BREAKING: John Wall Has Signed With A New Team

John Wall has signed with the Los Angeles Clippers after spending time with the Houston Rockets.

John Wall has signed with the Los Angeles Clippers after spending time with the Houston Rockets.

John Wall had been an All-Star point guard for the Washington Wizards for years after being drafted with the first overall pick out of Kentucky in 2010. 

However, he has dealt with injuries over the last few years, and was traded to the Houston Rockets in 2019.  

Wall did not play at all last season, because the Rockets were rebuilding. 

According to his agency, he is now headed to the Los Angeles Clippers (on a two-year deal) to play with All-Star Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. 

The Clippers lacked a true point guard, so Wall (one of the best passers in NBA history) will join a loaded roster. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updated the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18153380_168388303_lowres
News

Three Trades The Nets Could Pursue Involving Kevin Durant

By Brett Siegel3 minutes ago
USATSI_13622896_168388303_lowres
News

John Wall Has Signed With A New Team

By Ben Stinar5 minutes ago
USATSI_17827929_168388303_lowres (3)
News

Evaluating Pacers-Celtics Trade Involving Malcolm Brogdon

By Brett Siegel5 minutes ago
USATSI_13035526_168388303_lowres
News

2022 NBA Summer League Rosters Tracker

By Brett Siegel25 minutes ago
USATSI_17440747_168388303_lowres
News

2022 NBA Free Agency Tracker

By Brett Siegel25 minutes ago
USATSI_16186722_168388303_lowres
News

Here's Who The Timberwolves Traded To The Jazz For Rudy Gobert

By Ben Stinar44 minutes ago
USATSI_18513470_168388303_lowres
News

The Boston Celtics Just Made A Blockbuster Trade For A Star

By Ben Stinar53 minutes ago
USATSI_18081325_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Patrick Beverley Tweeted After Getting Traded To The Jazz

By Ben Stinar59 minutes ago
USATSI_17983295_168388303_lowres
News

Evaluating Hawks-Kings Trade Involving Kevin Huerter

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago