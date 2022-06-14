WATCH: Jordan Poole's Buzzer Beater In Game 5

How Did He Do It? Jordan Poole's Buzzer Beater In Game 5
Jordan Poole hit a remarkable shot to end the third quarter of Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics are tied up at 2-2 in the series.
Jordan Poole hit a miraculous shot to end the third quarter of Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night.
The third quarter was an absolute thriller as the Celtics erased a double-digit deficit.
However, with Poole's remarkable shot the Warriors took a 75-74 lead into the final period.
The teams are tied up at 2-2 in the series, so whoever wins the game will be just one win away from the 2022 NBA Championship.
Game 6 of the series will be back in Boston at the TD Garden on Thursday night.
Each team is 1-1 at home so far in the series.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
- COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.