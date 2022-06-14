Skip to main content
How Did He Do It? Jordan Poole's Buzzer Beater In Game 5

How Did He Do It? Jordan Poole's Buzzer Beater In Game 5

Jordan Poole hit a remarkable shot to end the third quarter of Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics are tied up at 2-2 in the series.

Jordan Poole hit a remarkable shot to end the third quarter of Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics are tied up at 2-2 in the series.

Jordan Poole hit a miraculous shot to end the third quarter of Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night.

The third quarter was an absolute thriller as the Celtics erased a double-digit deficit. 

However, with Poole's remarkable shot the Warriors took a 75-74 lead into the final period.  

The teams are tied up at 2-2 in the series, so whoever wins the game will be just one win away from the 2022 NBA Championship. 

Game 6 of the series will be back in Boston at the TD Garden on Thursday night. 

Each team is 1-1 at home so far in the series. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18468793_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Jordan Poole's Buzzer Beater In Game 5

By Ben Stinar3 minutes ago
USATSI_17806132_168388303_lowres
News

Kyle Kuzma's Bold Tweet About Andrew Wiggins During Game 5

By Ben Stinar14 minutes ago
USATSI_18532675_168388303_lowres
News

2 Very Special Guests At Game 5 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar21 minutes ago
USATSI_18532677_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Steph Curry's Ridiculous Shot In Game 5

By Ben Stinar31 minutes ago
USATSI_18532385_168388303_lowres
News

2 NBA Stars Tweeted About Draymond Green During Game 5

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_11133893_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

Check Out Jayson Tatum's Outfit Before Game 5

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17767848_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Star NBA Player Arrested In Kentucky

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18421183_168388303_lowres
News

Warriors And Celtics Starting Lineups For Game 5

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18331057_168388303_lowres
Betting

The Public Is Hammering This Bet In Game 5

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago