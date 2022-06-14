WATCH: Jordan Poole's Buzzer Beater In Game 5

Jordan Poole hit a miraculous shot to end the third quarter of Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night.

The third quarter was an absolute thriller as the Celtics erased a double-digit deficit.

However, with Poole's remarkable shot the Warriors took a 75-74 lead into the final period.

The teams are tied up at 2-2 in the series, so whoever wins the game will be just one win away from the 2022 NBA Championship.

Game 6 of the series will be back in Boston at the TD Garden on Thursday night.

Each team is 1-1 at home so far in the series.

Related stories on NBA basketball