Julius Randle Makes New York Knicks History

On Sunday afternoon, the New York Knicks defeated the Detroit Pistons 117-104 on the road in Michigan.

2021 NBA All-Star Julius Randle was phenomenal, as he had 42 points, 15 rebounds, four assists and one block in 40 minutes of playing time.

The former Kentucky star also shot 15/24 from the field and 4/7 from the three-point range.

His performance was so dominant that it made New York Knicks history.

According to Knicks PR, Randle had the first 40-point/15-rebound game for the Knicks since Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing in 1996.

Knicks PR: "Julius Randle with the Knicks first 40-15 game since Patrick Ewing at Seattle on 1/19/96."

With the victory, the Knicks are now 25-19 in 46 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are also in the middle of a three-game winning streak and are 7-3 in their last ten games.

Currently, the Knicks are only 2.0 games behind the Cleveland Cavaliers and Philadelphia 76ers for the fourth seed.

In addition, they are one of the best road teams in basketball, with a 14-8 record in 22 games away from Madison Square Garden.

Randle is averaging 24.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest in 44 games.

He is in his ninth season in the league and has also played for the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans.

The Knicks will play their next game on Monday afternoon when they host the Toronto Raptors at Madison Square Garden in New York City.