"Just Chillin And Trying To Inspire" Russell Westbrook Makes A Post To Instagram

On Tuesday, Los Angeles Laker star Russell Westbrook posted three photos to Instagram.
Russell Westbrook has been one of the most talked about NBA players over the offseason, because many have speculated about his future with the Los Angeles Lakers. 

Last season, he averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest in 78 games, but the Lakers went just 33-49.  

There have been many reports about his future in Los Angeles, and on Tuesday more fuel was added to the fire. 

WSJ Real Estate reports that the nine-time NBA All-Star has listed his Brentwood mansion for sale. 

WSJ Real Estate: "Professional basketball player and fashion icon Russell Westbrook has listed his Los Angeles home for $29.995 million. The Los Angeles Lakers guard bought the Brentwood property for $19.75 million in 2018, property records show."

Just a few hours after that news was released, the 2017 NBA MVP made a post to Instagram with three photos. 

Westbrook captioned the post: "just chillin and trying to inspire."

It's unclear if the post has any correlation to the news of his house being listed for sale. 

That being said, the Lakers were not a good team last year, and fans and the media constantly blamed Westbrook. 

After the way things went, it's clear a change of scenery would probably be good for both parties. 

Although, that is easier said then done, because Westbrook opted into the final year of his contract that will pay him over $47 million for the 2022-23 season. 

Prior to the Lakers, Westbrook has also played for the Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards and Oklahoma City Thunder. 

He played the first 11 seasons of his career in Oklahoma City and then was traded in three consecutive summers (from the Thunder to the Rockets, the Rockets to the Wizards and the Wizards to the Lakers). 

There is no question that he is a first ballot Hall of Famer, and one of the greatest point guards in the history of the NBA. 

He is the NBA's all-time triple-double leader (194). 

More on the Los Angeles Lakers can be read here. 

