Karl-Anthony Towns' Status For Tuesday's Play-In Game

The Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers for the play-in tournament on Tuesday evening, and for the game they will have All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns available.

The former Kentucky star missed their last game of the season due to rest, and he is not on the injury report for Tuesday against the Clippers.

The Timberwolves are the seventh seed in the Western Conference, while the Clippers are the eighth seed.

The winner of the contest is automatically in the NBA Playoffs, while the loser will get another chance.

The Related stories on NBA basketball