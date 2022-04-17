Here's What Karl-Anthony Towns Said After The Timberwolves Beat The Grizzlies

Karl-Anthony Towns spoke to reporters after the Timberwolves beat the Grizzlies on Saturday.

Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Memphis Grizzlies by a score of 130-117 on Saturday to win Game 1 of their playoff series.

After the game, the All-Star Towns spoke to reporters.

The Timberwolves are the seventh seed in the Western Conference, while the Grizzlies are the second seed.

Game 2 will be on Tuesday evening in Tennessee.

