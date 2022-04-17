Here's What Karl-Anthony Towns Said After The Timberwolves Beat The Grizzlies
Karl-Anthony Towns spoke to reporters after the Timberwolves beat the Grizzlies on Saturday.
Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Memphis Grizzlies by a score of 130-117 on Saturday to win Game 1 of their playoff series.
After the game, the All-Star Towns spoke to reporters.
The Timberwolves are the seventh seed in the Western Conference, while the Grizzlies are the second seed.
Game 2 will be on Tuesday evening in Tennessee.
