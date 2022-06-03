Skip to main content

NBA Champion Has A BOLD Take About Draymond Green

Former NBA star Kendrick Perkins has a bold take about Draymond Green after the Golden State Warriors lost Game 1 of the NBA Finals to the Boston Celtics on Thursday night.

The Golden State Warriors lost Game 1 of the NBA Finals to the Boston Celtics at home in San Francisco on Thursday night by a score of 120-108.  

All-Star forward Draymond Green struggled shooting the ball, and finished the loss with just four points on 2/12 shooting from the field (0/4 from the three-point range). 

On Friday, ESPN's Kendrick Perkins who is a former NBA Champion, had a bold take about Green and the Warriors for the rest of the series.  

"If Draymond Green can't be the Draymond of old, the Warriors do not have a chance at winning this series," Perkins said on ESPN. 

Game 2 of the series will be played back at the Chase Center on Sunday evening, and if the Warriros win they can tie up the series at 1-1. 

Meanwhile, a win for the Celtics would give them a commanding 2-0 lead heading back to Boston for Games 3 and 4 on their home floor. 

