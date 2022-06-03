Kendrick Perkins Has A Bold Take About Draymond Green

NBA Champion Has A BOLD Take About Draymond Green
The Golden State Warriors lost Game 1 of the NBA Finals to the Boston Celtics at home in San Francisco on Thursday night by a score of 120-108.
All-Star forward Draymond Green struggled shooting the ball, and finished the loss with just four points on 2/12 shooting from the field (0/4 from the three-point range).
On Friday, ESPN's Kendrick Perkins who is a former NBA Champion, had a bold take about Green and the Warriors for the rest of the series.
"If Draymond Green can't be the Draymond of old, the Warriors do not have a chance at winning this series," Perkins said on ESPN.
Game 2 of the series will be played back at the Chase Center on Sunday evening, and if the Warriros win they can tie up the series at 1-1.
Meanwhile, a win for the Celtics would give them a commanding 2-0 lead heading back to Boston for Games 3 and 4 on their home floor.
