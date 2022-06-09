Former NBA Star RIPS Draymond Green In Viral Tweet

The Golden State Warriors lost Game 3 of the NBA Finals to the Boston Celtics by a score of 116-100 to fall into a 2-1 hole in the series.

After the game, ESPN's Kendrick Perkins sent out a tweet about Draymond Green that has gone viral on Twitter.

Perkins' tweet: "Look like Draymond was more prepped for his post game podcast than the actual game. Just an observation, never mind me tho. Carry on…"

Green had just two points in the game, and only attempted four shots.

Game 4 of the series will be played back in Boston on Friday night at the TD Garden.

