Kevin Durant's 4-Word Quote Is Going Viral

On Monday night, the Brooklyn Nets defeated the Orlando Magic 109-102 at Barclays Center in New York.

12-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant erupted for 45 points, seven rebounds and five assists in 39 minutes of playing time.

He also shot a very impressive 19/24 (79%) from the field and 3/5 (60%) from the three-point range.

After the game, he was interviewed by YES Network on the court and gave a four-word answer that is going viral on Twitter.

Reporter: "When do you know that you're in the rhythm for a binge like that?"

Durant: "When I wake up."

With the win, the Nets improved to 11-11 in their first 22 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They had a horrendous start to the season but have been quietly turning it around.

Over their last ten games, the Nets are 6-4, and they are now in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

In addition, they are now 6-4 in ten games played at home.

As long as the Nets can get into the NBA Playoffs, anything is possible, considering the roster features Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons.

Durant is a two-time NBA Champion, Irving is an NBA Champion and before missing all of last season, Simmons had made the All-Star Game three times in a row (he has also never missed the playoffs).

Simmons played 11 minutes (grabbing four rebounds and dishing out three assists) before exiting the game early with a knee injury.

The Nets will play their next game on Wednesday night against the Washington Wizards.