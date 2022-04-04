Skip to main content
Here's What Kevin Durant Tweeted About Draymond Green And Jayson Tatum

Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets) sent out a tweet about Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors) and Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics).

On Friday, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant quote tweeted a tweet from The Volume (see below) of Draymond Green talking to Jayson Tatum on his podcast.  

The quote tweet from Durant can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account. 

Durant wrote in the tweet: "my brothers".

He played on the Golden State Warriors with Draymond Green for three seasons, and won two NBA titles with him. 

As for Tatum, they played together in the 2021 Olympics, and helped Team USA win the Gold Medal. 

