Here's What Kevin Durant Tweeted About The New Future Album

On Friday morning, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a tweet about the new Future album that came out.

Durant's tweet said: "Future continues to establish himself as an all timer"

Durant and the Nets had their season come to an end on Monday evening at Barclays Center in New York City.

The Nets were swept by the Boston Celtics 4-0, so they were unable to win any game in the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

The disappointing season brought a lot of criticism on Durant and Kyrie Irving, because the two players are some of the greatest players to ever play in the NBA and they are in the middle of the primes of their careers.

The two superstars joined the Nets in the summer of 2019, but have not been able to get out of the second-round of the playoffs.

They got swept on their home court this season, and lost in a pivotal Game 7 on their home court last season to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Durant won two NBA Championships with the Golden State Warriors prior to joining the Nets.

He also made the NBA Finals in 2012 with the Oklahoma City Thunder, but lost to the Miami Heat.

