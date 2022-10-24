Skip to main content
Kevin Durant's Viral Tweet About The Washington Commanders

Kevin Durant's Viral Tweet About The Washington Commanders

On Monday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a tweet about the Washington Commanders.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant is one of the best players in the NBA, but the 12-time NBA All-Star is also an NFL fan.

The former Texas star is from Washington, D.C., so it's no surprise that he is a fan of the Washington Commanders. 

The Commanders are coming off a win on Sunday afternoon over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (23-21).

They have now won two games in a row (they beat the Chicago Bears the week before), and are currently 3-4 on the season in seven games.

The NFC East (Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys and Commanders) is shaping up to be an excellent division this year.

On Monday morning, Durant sent out a tweet about them.

Durant: "Goodmorning. Back to back wins for my Manders…nets hoop today. Enjoy your week ya bih"

The post has over 27,000 likes in less than seven hours.  

Durant and the Nets are currently in Tennessee to face off with Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night.  

Through the first two games of the season, the Nets are 1-1 with a loss to the New Orleans Pelicans and a win over the Toronto Raptors.

Durant is off to an excellent start averaging 29.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 3.0 blocks per contest. 

The Grizzlies come into the game with a 2-1 record with wins over the New York Knicks and Houston Rockets but a loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

Morant is averaging 34.3 points and 7.0 assists per contest.

USATSI_8821114_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant's Viral Tweet About The Washington Commanders

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19282355_168388303_lowres
News

Jayson Tatum, Damian Lillard Named NBA Players of the Week

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_18513256_168388303_lowres (2)
Injuries

When Will Boston Celtics Center Robert Williams Return From Knee Injury?

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_16422124_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Suns And Bucks Have Reportedly "Engaged In Talks" For This Player

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19285757_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Latest Updates Regarding Darius Garland's Injury

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_14005562_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Magic And Knicks Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17392931_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Celtics And Bulls Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19216851_168388303_lowres
News

Spurs Reportedly Signing Former 76ers Player

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_16176533_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets And Grizzlies Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar