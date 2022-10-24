Kevin Durant's Viral Tweet About The Washington Commanders

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant is one of the best players in the NBA, but the 12-time NBA All-Star is also an NFL fan.

The former Texas star is from Washington, D.C., so it's no surprise that he is a fan of the Washington Commanders.

The Commanders are coming off a win on Sunday afternoon over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (23-21).

They have now won two games in a row (they beat the Chicago Bears the week before), and are currently 3-4 on the season in seven games.

The NFC East (Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys and Commanders) is shaping up to be an excellent division this year.

On Monday morning, Durant sent out a tweet about them.

Durant: "Goodmorning. Back to back wins for my Manders…nets hoop today. Enjoy your week ya bih"

The post has over 27,000 likes in less than seven hours.

Durant and the Nets are currently in Tennessee to face off with Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night.

Through the first two games of the season, the Nets are 1-1 with a loss to the New Orleans Pelicans and a win over the Toronto Raptors.

Durant is off to an excellent start averaging 29.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 3.0 blocks per contest.

The Grizzlies come into the game with a 2-1 record with wins over the New York Knicks and Houston Rockets but a loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

Morant is averaging 34.3 points and 7.0 assists per contest.