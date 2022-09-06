Kevin Durant Doesn't Agree With His NBA 2K23 Rating

When the new NBA video games comes out every year there is always a debate (like everything with the NBA) about if the players were ranked correctly.

NBA 2K23 will be released on September 9, so it's that time of the year again.

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant was rated as a 96 overall in the new game, and based on the tweet he sent out on Tuesday, he doesn't agree with that low of a rating.

Durant: "Aye @Ronnie2K I’m gonna need an explanation on why I’m not a 99? This has become laughable"

The 12-time NBA All-Star quote tweeted NBA 2K's tweet about his rating, and clearly disagrees.

Durant just finished up his 14th season in the NBA, and he averaged 29.9 points per game on over 51% shooting from the field.

He also dished out a career-high 6.4 assists per game.

There is no question that he is one of the seven best players in the NBA (probably even higher).

However, the Nets did not have a good season.

They were the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference, and had to play in the play-in tournament just to make the NBA Playoffs.

After beating the Cleveland Cavaliers, they took on the Boston Celtics in the first-round of the playoffs.

The Celtics swept them.

Therefore, even though Durant had a fantastic regular season, his team was not competitive in the playoffs.

That matters.

Maybe if they had made the Eastern Conference Finals, or even won the NBA Championship than he would have been rated higher.