WATCH: Kevin Durant's Huge Block On Darius Garland

Kevin Durant had a huge block on Darius Garland during Friday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers are facing off in New York at Barclays Center on Friday night, and during the game Kevin Durant had a huge block.  

The superstar forward is always known for his elite scoring, but he is also a very talented defender.  

The clip of Durant blocking Darius Garland's shot can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Nets. 

