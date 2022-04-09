Skip to main content
WATCH: Kevin Durant's One-Legged Shot In Cavs-Nets Game

WATCH: Kevin Durant's One-Legged Shot In Cavs-Nets Game

Kevin Durant made an impressive shot in Friday's game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets.

Kevin Durant made an impressive shot in Friday's game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets.

The Brooklyn Nets (42-38) are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers (43-37) at Barclays Center on Friday evening, and during the game Kevin Durant nailed a one-legged shot.  

The clip of the play can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Nets.  

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18046946_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Kevin Durant's One-Legged Shot In Cavs-Nets Game

By Ben Stinar38 seconds ago
USATSI_9743464_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: 10 Years Ago Carmelo Anthony Did This For The Knicks

By Ben Stinar5 minutes ago
USATSI_18040774_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Absurd Dunk

By Ben Stinar16 minutes ago
USATSI_16295830_168388303_lowres
Injuries

UPDATE: Suns Add Player To Injury Report Before Game Against Jazz

By Ben Stinar20 minutes ago
USATSI_15903956_168388303_lowres
News

Suns And Jazz Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar24 minutes ago
USATSI_18042194_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Here's What Karl-Anthony Towns Tweeted After The Timberwolves Beat The Spurs

By Ben Stinar25 minutes ago
USATSI_16223065_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Deandre Ayton's Status For Suns-Jazz Game

By Ben Stinar30 minutes ago
USATSI_18041898_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Klay Thompson Said After The Warriors Win Over The Lakers

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17295819_168388303_lowres
News

Trail Blazers Starting Lineup Against The Mavs

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago