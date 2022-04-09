WATCH: Kevin Durant's One-Legged Shot In Cavs-Nets Game
Kevin Durant made an impressive shot in Friday's game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets.
The Brooklyn Nets (42-38) are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers (43-37) at Barclays Center on Friday evening, and during the game Kevin Durant nailed a one-legged shot.
The clip of the play can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Nets.
