Kevin Durant Made NBA History In Suns-Timberwolves Game
On Saturday afternoon, Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns are playing the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.
Durant is playing in his 167th career playoff game, which ties Sam Perkins and Al Horford for 30th on the all-time playoff games played list.
Following Horford and Perkins, the next player for Durant to pass will be Hall of Famer Michael Cooper (168).
The All-Star froward got off to an excellent start to the day with 16 points, three rebounds, one steal and two blocks while shooting 6/12 from the field in 17 minutes of playing time.
Durant is 35 but still remains among the ten best players in the NBA, and finished the regular season with averages of 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.3% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 75 games.
The Suns are the sixth seed in the Western Conference and had a 49-33 record.
They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak and have gone 7-3 over their last ten games.
Last season, the Suns lost to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the playoffs (in six games).
As for the Timberwolves, they had a very impressive season and are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 56-26 record.
Last season, they lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs (in five games).