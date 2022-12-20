Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant has passed Boston Celtics legends John Havlicek and Paul Pierce on the All-Time scoring list.

On Sunday night, the Brooklyn Nets defeated the Detroit Pistons 124-121 in Michigan to win their sixth game in a row.

After a slow start to the season, they are playing much better as of late.

The Nets began 1-5 in their first six games but are an impressive 18-7 record over the last 25 games.

During the victory over the Pistons, 12-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant made NBA history twice.

He passed John Havlicek to move into 17th on the NBA's All-Time scoring list and then passed Paul Pierce to move into 16th.

Havlicek had 26,395 points in 1,270 games, while Pierce had 26,397 points in 1,343 games.

Meanwhile, Durant passed both Hall of Famers in just 969 games.

He finished his night with 43 points, six rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks in 36 minutes.

The former second-overall pick is averaging 30.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.6 blocks per contest in 30 games.

Durant currently has 26,437 points, and the next person for him on the list to pass is five-time NBA Champion Tim Duncan.

The San Antonio Spurs legend scored 26,496 points over 1,392 games.

Durant is 59 points behind him, so based on his average of 30.4 points per contest, he can likely get there in the next two games.

At just 34 years old, it will be exciting to see how far down the list Durant can get before the end of his career.

The Nets will play their next game on Wednesday night when they host the Golden State Warriors at Barclays Center.