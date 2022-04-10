Here's What Kevin Durant Tweeted Before The Nets Played The Pacers

The Brooklyn Nets are playing the Indiana Pacers on Sunday afternoon at Barclays Center in New York, and before the game Kevin Durant sent out a tweet in the morning.

The post from Durant can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

The Nets came into the game as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 43-38 record in the 81 games that they have played.

Durant is averaging 30.1 points per game on 52.2% shooting from the field this season.

The Related stories on NBA basketball