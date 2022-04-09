Here's What Kevin Durant Said After The Nets Beat The Cavs
Kevin Durant spoke to reporters after the Brooklyn Nets defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday evening, and after the game the superstar forward spoke to the media.
Two clip of what Durant said can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below from SNY's Nets Videos.
The Nets improved to 43-38 in the 81 games that they have played in this season, which has them as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.
Durant had an outstanding night scoring 36 points on 55% shooting from the field.
