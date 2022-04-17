Here's What Kevin Durant Said After The Nets Lost To The Celtics In Game 1
Kevin Durant spoke to reporters after the Brooklyn Nets lost Game 1 to the Boston Celtics on Sunday.
Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets lost a heartbreaker on Sunday afternoon in Boston to the Celtics by a score of 115-114.
The Nets stormed back in the fourth quarter to take a late lead, but lost at the buzzer to a shot from Jayson Tatum.
After the loss, Durant who had 23 points, spoke to reporters.
The Nets now trail the Celtics 1-0 in the series, and Game 2 will once again be in Boston on Wednesday evening.
