Here's What Kevin Durant Said After The Nets Lost To The Celtics In Game 1

Kevin Durant spoke to reporters after the Brooklyn Nets lost Game 1 to the Boston Celtics on Sunday.

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets lost a heartbreaker on Sunday afternoon in Boston to the Celtics by a score of 115-114.

The Nets stormed back in the fourth quarter to take a late lead, but lost at the buzzer to a shot from Jayson Tatum.

After the loss, Durant who had 23 points, spoke to reporters.

The Nets now trail the Celtics 1-0 in the series, and Game 2 will once again be in Boston on Wednesday evening.

