Here's What Kevin Durant Said After The Nets Beat The Pistons
Kevin Durant spoke to the media after the Brooklyn Nets defeated the Detroit Pistons at Barclays Center.
The Brooklyn Nets defeated the Detroit Pistons at Barclays Center in New York by a score of 130-123 on Tuesday evening.
After the game, Kevin Durant spoke to reporters, and a clip of what he said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of YES Network.
Durant finished with an incredible 41 points, 11 rebounds and five assists, and the Nets improved to 40-36 in the 76 games that they have played on the season.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.