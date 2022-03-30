Here's What Kevin Durant Said After The Nets Beat The Pistons

The Brooklyn Nets defeated the Detroit Pistons at Barclays Center in New York by a score of 130-123 on Tuesday evening.

After the game, Kevin Durant spoke to reporters, and a clip of what he said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of YES Network.

Durant finished with an incredible 41 points, 11 rebounds and five assists, and the Nets improved to 40-36 in the 76 games that they have played on the season.

The Related stories on NBA basketball