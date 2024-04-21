Kevin Durant's Viral Quote After Suns-Timberwolves Game
On Saturday afternoon, the Phoenix Suns lost Game 1 of their first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 120-95 (at the Target Center in Minneapolis).
After a close first quarter, the Timberwolves dominated the Suns for the final 36 minutes of the game.
During the third quarter, there was a viral moment where All-Star guard Anthony Edwards was seen exchanging words with 2014 MVP Kevin Durant.
After the game, Durant met with the media and his quote about the interaction went viral (h/t Gerald Bourguet of PHNX Sports).
Durant: "It's just basketball. Not even playoffs, it's just hoop. You get hot, you make shots, make tough shots, you're gonna feel excited about yourself. It's on me to keep coming back and showing him a tough look."
Durant finished the day with 31 points, seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block while shooting 11/17 from the field and 2/2 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
At 35, the former Texas star still remains among the best ten players in the league.
As for Edwards, he had a fantastic game with 33 points, nine rebounds, six assists and two steals while shooting 14/24 from the field and 4/8 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
The Timberwolves are the third seed in the Western Conference, while the Suns are the sixth seed.
Game 2 of the series will be on Tuesday evening (also at the Target Center).