Kevin Durant's Message To NFL Players Before The First Football Sunday Of The Season

Skip to main content
Kevin Durant's Viral Tweet Before The First NFL Sunday Of The Season

Kevin Durant's Viral Tweet Before The First NFL Sunday Of The Season

Sunday, September 11, is the first NFL weekend of the new season. Before the games began, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a tweet.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Brooklyn Nets' superstar Kevin Durant is one of the best players to ever play in the NBA, and he has been in the news a lot over the offseason.

Rumors swirled about him potentially being traded, but the ultimate resolution was that he is staying in Brooklyn, and the Nets will not trade him as they try to pursue the 2023 NBA Championship.  

Training camps around the league will begin later this month, and the new season is just 37 days away. 

The Nets will play their first preseason game on October 3, and first regular season game on October 19 at home against the New Orleans Pelicans.  

On Sunday, September 11, it's the first NFL weekend of the new season, so that marks one step closer to basketball season.  

The first NFL game of the 2022-23 season was on Thursday night when the Buffalo Bills blew out the Los Angeles Rams in California by a score of 31-10. 

On Sunday, the other 30 teams will get to play their first game of the season. 

Before the games kicked off, Durant sent out a tweet to NFL players on Sunday morning. 

Durant: "Love to all the NFL homies, I appreciate all y’all do for fans worldwide. Have a fun and healthy season…let’s get it"

The post from Durant already has nearly 15,000 likes in less than two hours.  

Durant is coming off another fantastic individual season where he averaged 29.9 points per game on over 51% shooting from the field. 

He also dished out a career-high 6.4 assists per game. 

However, the Nets were swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics. m

In addition to the Nets, the 2014 MVP has also played for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors. 

He is a two-time NBA Champion and two-time NBA Finals MVP.

USATSI_8821114_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant's Message To NFL Players Before The First Football Sunday Of The Season

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_13442717_168388303_lowres
News

Rival NBA Executive Claims Brooklyn Nets Never Wanted To Trade Kevin Durant

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_18549548_168388303_lowres (1)
News

What Will It Take For Golden State To Repeat As NBA Champions?

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_18148635_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Does Cleveland Have What It Takes To Win The Eastern Conference?

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_14718204_168388303_lowres
News

Big Mistake? Here's How The Miami Heat Could Have Had Devin Booker

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_6061956_168388303_lowres
News

Former New York Knicks Star And NBA Champion Signs With New Team

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_9282673_168388303_lowres
News

3 NBA All-Stars You Forgot Played For The Miami Heat

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_9291293_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Opinion: Western Conference Team Should Sign This 7x NBA All-Star

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17470435_168388303_lowres
Rumors

This Team Is Reportedly "Not Expected To Have Interest In" Carmelo Anthony

By Ben Stinar