Kevin Durant's Message To NFL Players Before The First Football Sunday Of The Season

Brooklyn Nets' superstar Kevin Durant is one of the best players to ever play in the NBA, and he has been in the news a lot over the offseason.

Rumors swirled about him potentially being traded, but the ultimate resolution was that he is staying in Brooklyn, and the Nets will not trade him as they try to pursue the 2023 NBA Championship.

Training camps around the league will begin later this month, and the new season is just 37 days away.

The Nets will play their first preseason game on October 3, and first regular season game on October 19 at home against the New Orleans Pelicans.

On Sunday, September 11, it's the first NFL weekend of the new season, so that marks one step closer to basketball season.

The first NFL game of the 2022-23 season was on Thursday night when the Buffalo Bills blew out the Los Angeles Rams in California by a score of 31-10.

On Sunday, the other 30 teams will get to play their first game of the season.

Before the games kicked off, Durant sent out a tweet to NFL players on Sunday morning.

Durant: "Love to all the NFL homies, I appreciate all y’all do for fans worldwide. Have a fun and healthy season…let’s get it"

The post from Durant already has nearly 15,000 likes in less than two hours.

Durant is coming off another fantastic individual season where he averaged 29.9 points per game on over 51% shooting from the field.

He also dished out a career-high 6.4 assists per game.

However, the Nets were swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics. m

In addition to the Nets, the 2014 MVP has also played for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors.

He is a two-time NBA Champion and two-time NBA Finals MVP.