Kevin Durant's Viral Tweet Defending Michael Jordan
On Thursday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant quote tweeted a tweet from ESPN's First Take, which shared a clip of Stephen A. Smith talking about Steph Curry and Michael Jordan.
"Michael Jordan is responsible, as much as anybody, for changing the game for the worse," Smith said on Wednesday's First Take.
Durant's quote tweet of the clip: "My theory is that guys like steve, skip and Shannon have changed the game for the worse. Playas like Stephen and Michael can only push the game forward."
Durant and the Nets got swept in the first-round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics, who are now in the NBA Finals facing off with the Golden State Warriors.
In the summer of 2019, Durant signed with the Nets after winning two titles and making the NBA Finals three times in a row with the Warriors.
With the Nets, he and Kyrie Irving have failed to make it out of the second-round of the playoffs.
