Here's What Kevin Durant Tweeted After The Nets Lost To The Bucks

Kevin Durant's Viral Twitter Exchange After The Nets Lost To The Bucks
Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets lost to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday evening at Barclays Center.
The Brooklyn Nets lost in overtime to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday evening at Barclays Center by a score of 120-119.
After the game, Durant exchanged two tweets with Nick Wright of FS1, and those posts can be seen embedded below.
The Nets fell to 40-37 on the season with the loss, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.
Durant went off for 26 points, severn rebounds and 11 assists.
