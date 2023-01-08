Kevin Durant Will Make NBA History On Sunday Night

Kevin Durant will pass Dominque Wilkins for 14th on the all-time scoring list in Sunday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat.

On Sunday night, the Brooklyn Nets will be in Florida to face off with the Miami Heat.

12-time All-Star Kevin Durant will make NBA history in the game.

He comes into the night just two points away from passing Hall of Famer Dominque Wilkins for 14th on the all-time scoring list.

Wilkins scored 26,668 points over 1,074 games with the Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Clippers, San Antonio Spurs and Orlando Magic.

Meanwhile, Durant will be playing his 978th game on Sunday and has scored 26,667 points.

The former Texas star is currently averaging 30.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest in 38 games.

He is also shooting 56.0% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range.

After a poor start to the season, the Nets are playing much better as of late and have won 13 out of their last 14 games.

They come into the matchup with the Heat as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 26-13 record in 39 games.

In addition, the Nets are only 1.5 games behind Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics for the first seed.

On the road, they have gone 13-8 in 21 games away from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

This will be their first time facing off with the Heat during the 2022-23 NBA season.

The Heat are 21-19 in 40 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the east.

They are 11-8 in the 19 games they have hosted in Miami, Florida.