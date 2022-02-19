Here's What Kevin Durant Put On His Instagram Story About Michael Jordan

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant wished Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan a happy birthday on his Instagram story on Thursday.

The story from Durant can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below.

Screenshot captured from Kevin Durant's Instagram story.

Durant wrote: "Happy birthday to the greatest. Thanks for the blueprint"

He has been out of the lineup for the Nets since January 15 due to a knee injury.

On the season he is putting up terrific numbers averaging 29.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.

He is also shooting 52% from the field, and over 37% from the three-point range.

The Nets have won their last two games against the Sacramento Kings and New York Knicks, and are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 31-27 record in the 58 games that they have played.

