Here's What Kevin Durant Put On His Instagram Story About Michael Jordan
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant wished Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan a happy birthday on his Instagram story on Thursday.
The story from Durant can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below.
Durant wrote: "Happy birthday to the greatest. Thanks for the blueprint"
He has been out of the lineup for the Nets since January 15 due to a knee injury.
On the season he is putting up terrific numbers averaging 29.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.
He is also shooting 52% from the field, and over 37% from the three-point range.
The Nets have won their last two games against the Sacramento Kings and New York Knicks, and are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 31-27 record in the 58 games that they have played.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.