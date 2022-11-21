Here's What Kevin Huerter Tweeted After The Kings Won Their 6th Game In A Row

The Sacramento Kings started out their season 0-4, but they have quickly turned the slow start around.

After beating the Detroit Pistons 137-29 (on Sunday night), the Kings have won six games in a row and are 9-2 in their last 11 games.

They are 9-6 in their first 15 games, which has them in sole possession of the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

After the latest win, Kevin Huerter sent out a tweet that has over 8,000 likes on Twitter.

Huerter: "LIGHT THAT MF #BeamTeam"

The former Maryland star finished his night with 24 points, five rebounds and five assists and shot an impressive 10/19 from the field.

He was the 19th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft and spent the first four seasons of his career with the Atlanta Hawks before being traded to the Kings over the offseason.

In 2021, he helped the Hawks reach the Eastern Conference Finals and is arguably one of the most underrated players in the league.

The Kings have not made the NBA Playoffs since 2006, but that drought appears like it could end this season.

"Light The Beam" has been a term that has caught on as a motto for the Kings this season.

Via Front Office Sports: "Last month, the Sacramento Kings began lighting a giant purple beam of light into the sky from Golden 1 Center after every win — home or away. They just won 6 games in a row for the first time in 18 years, and fans are chanting to "LIGHT THE BEAM."