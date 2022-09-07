Skip to main content
Kevin Love's Spectacular Birthday Message To Donovan Mitchell

On Wednesday, new teammates Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Love are celebrating their birthday. Mitchell was recently traded from the Utah Jazz to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Kevin Love and the Cleveland Cavaliers went 44-38 last season, and finished as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, which was their best regular since LeBron James left the franchise in the summer of 2018.  

That was only the beginning.  

Now, they are expected to be a legitimate contender in the Eastern Conference, because the team recently acquired three-time NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz. 

For Love, he now has someone on the team who shares the same birthday as him. 

On Wednesday, September 7, the NBA Champion is celebrating his 34th birthday, while Mitchell is turning 26-years-old. 

Love sent out a hilarious tweet in reference to both of their birthdays. 

Love's tweet: "Happy birthday to ME, @spidadmitchell and no one else!!!"

Mitchell is just now entering his prime, but he is already one of the best players in the NBA. 

He averaged 25.9 points per game last season, has made the NBA All-Star Game in three consecutive seasons and has made the NBA Playoffs in all five seasons that he has been in the NBA. 

The Cavs were recently one of the elite teams in the NBA when James led them to the NBA Finals four times in a row from 2015-18, but since he has left they have yet to make it back to the NBA Playoffs.

Love is a five-time NBA All-Star, and he was part of those great Cavs teams, so he know what it takes to win. 

They could easily end up being one of the top-four seeds in the Eastern Conference next season with the addition of Mitchell to the roster. 

