Here's What Kevin Love Posted To Instagram After The Cavs Lost To The Hawks

Kevin Love posted photos to Instagram after the Cleveland Cavaliers lost to the Atlanta Hawks.

The Cleveland Cavaliers lost to the Atlanta Hawks by a score of 107-101 on Saturday evening.

The loss ended the Cavs season, so they will now enter the 2022 off-season.

Meanwhile, the Hawks will advance to the NBA Playoffs as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

After the loss, Kevin Love posted to Instagram on Saturday.

The Related stories on NBA basketball