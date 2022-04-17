Skip to main content

Here's What Kevin Love Posted To Instagram After The Cavs Lost To The Hawks

Kevin Love posted photos to Instagram after the Cleveland Cavaliers lost to the Atlanta Hawks.

The Cleveland Cavaliers lost to the Atlanta Hawks by a score of 107-101 on Saturday evening.  

The loss ended the Cavs season, so they will now enter the 2022 off-season. 

Meanwhile, the Hawks will advance to the NBA Playoffs as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

After the loss, Kevin Love posted to Instagram on Saturday. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16840503_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Love Posted To Instagram After The Cavs Lost To The Hawks

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17359331_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Steph Curry Makes His Return After Month Long Absence

By Ben Stinar11 minutes ago
USATSI_18042194_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Karl-Anthony Towns Said After The Timberwolves Beat The Grizzlies

By Ben Stinar23 minutes ago
USATSI_17966526_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Hawks And Heat's Injury Report

By Ben Stinar32 minutes ago
USATSI_17309384_168388303_lowres
Injuries

UPDATE: Steph Curry's Status For Game 1

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17323134_168388303_lowres
News

Warriors And Nuggets Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18099249_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Donovan Mitchell Said After The Jazz Beat The Mavs

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17088688_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Steph Curry's Current Status For Nuggets-Warriors Game

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18100526_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Fan Chains Themselves To Basket In Timberwolves-Grizzlies Game 1

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago