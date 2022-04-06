WATCH: Kevin Love Makes The Pitch For LeBron James To Return To Cleveland

Kevin Love Makes The Pitch For LeBron James To Return To Cleveland
On Monday, FanSided released an interview done by Mark Carman, who interviewed Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love about a multitude of topics.
The clip of the interview can be watched here, and the tweet from Carman can be seen below.
One of the topics that came up was LeBron James, who Love won an NBA Championship with in 2016.
They played together from 2015-18, and made the NBA Finals in all four seasons.
Carman: "It sort of feels like LeBron should end his career in Cleveland whenever he decides that it's gonna be his last season, doesn't it?
Love: "That's like a story book ending for him. I don't want to project what he may or may not wanna do. With where our team is trending, and how we're set up to win for a very long time, and how much Cleveland and Akron and all of Ohio loves him, that'd be great. Get Bronny over here too, and will call it a day."
