WATCH: Kevin Love Makes The Pitch For LeBron James To Return To Cleveland

Kevin Love Makes The Pitch For LeBron James To Return To Cleveland

Kevin Love Makes The Pitch For LeBron James To Return To Cleveland

Kevin Love spoke to FanSided's Mark Carman about a multitude of things including his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate LeBron James. In the summer of 2018, James left Cleveland to join the Los Angeles Lakers.

On Monday, FanSided released an interview done by Mark Carman, who interviewed Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love about a multitude of topics. 

The clip of the interview can be watched here, and the tweet from Carman can be seen below. 

One of the topics that came up was LeBron James, who Love won an NBA Championship with in 2016.  

They played together from 2015-18, and made the NBA Finals in all four seasons.

Carman: "It sort of feels like LeBron should end his career in Cleveland whenever he decides that it's gonna be his last season, doesn't it? 

Love: "That's like a story book ending for him. I don't want to project what he may or may not wanna do. With where our team is trending, and how we're set up to win for a very long time, and how much Cleveland and Akron and all of Ohio loves him, that'd be great. Get Bronny over here too, and will call it a day."

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

