Key Boston Celtics Player Ruled Out For Game One Against Heat
On Sunday afternoon, the Boston Celtics will host the Miami Heat for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, the Celtics will be without one of their best role players, as Luke Kornet has been ruled out due to a calf injury.
Via The Boston Celtics: "#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Miami:
Luke Kornet (right calf strain) - OUT"
Kornet averaged 5.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 70.0% from the field in 63 regular season games.
The Celtics had an excellent year and are the best team in the NBA (and first seed in the Eastern Conference) with a 64-18 record.
They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games and are also in the middle of a two-game winning streak.
Last season, the Celtics lost to the Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals (in seven games).
Kornet is in his seventh season in the NBA and has also spent time with the New York Knicks, Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks.
His career averages are 5.0 points and 3.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 50.2% from the field in 280 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 19 NBA playoff games.
As for the Heat, they are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 46-36 record.
They defeated the Chicago Bulls in the play-in tournament (on Friday).
Last season, the Heat lost to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals (in five games).