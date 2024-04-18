Key Chicago Bulls Player Suffers Injury Against Hawks
On Wednesday evening, the Chicago Bulls hosted the Atlanta Hawks at the United Center for their play-in tournament matchup.
The Bulls dominated and won by a score of 131-116.
However, key role player Alex Caruso got injured during the game andESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has now reported an update.
Via Wojnarowski: "Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso has a “significant” left ankle sprain and his availability vs. Miami on Friday with the 8th-seed on the line is in doubt, source tells ESPN. Andre Drummond stepped on foot vs. Hawks in Play-In victory tonight."
Caruso finished his night with six points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 2/3 from the field in 17 minutes of playing time.
He has a productive season with averages of 10.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 46.8% from the field and 40.8% from the three-point range in 71 games.
As for the Bulls, they are now headed to Miami for a matchup with the Heat on Friday.
The winner of the game will advance to the NBA playoffs as the eighth seed and face off against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in the first round.
Meanwhile, the Hawks have now been eliminated from the postseason.
They finished the year as the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-47 record (including Wednesday's loss).
The Hawks also ended the season on a seven-game losing streak.
This is their first time missing the NBA playoffs since the 2020 season.