Kings Starting Lineup Against The Wizards
The Sacramento Kings are in D.C. to play the Washington Wizards on Saturday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.
The full lineup for the Kings can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Kings come into the game as the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 21-36 record in 57 games.
They won their last game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but have gone just 3-7 in their last ten games overall.
In the 25 games that they have played on the road they are 6-19 this season.
As for the Wizards, they are 25-29 in 54 games, and are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are 14-14 in 28 games at home, and 2-8 in their last ten games on the season overall.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.