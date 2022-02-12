Skip to main content
Kings Starting Lineup Against The Wizards

Kings Starting Lineup Against The Wizards

The Sacramento Kings have announced their starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Washington Wizards.

The Sacramento Kings have announced their starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Washington Wizards.

The Sacramento Kings are in D.C. to play the Washington Wizards on Saturday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.  

The full lineup for the Kings can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.   

The Kings come into the game as the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 21-36 record in 57 games. 

They won their last game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but have gone just 3-7 in their last ten games overall. 

In the 25 games that they have played on the road they are 6-19 this season. 

As for the Wizards, they are 25-29 in 54 games, and are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference. 

They are 14-14 in 28 games at home, and 2-8 in their last ten games on the season overall. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17652443_168388303_lowres
News

Kings Starting Lineup Against The Wizards

28 seconds ago
USATSI_16125641_168388303_lowres
News

Grizzlies Starting Lineup Against The Hornets

6 minutes ago
USATSI_13658966_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kristaps Porzingis' Status For Kings-Wizards Game

20 minutes ago
USATSI_17275634_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bulls Injury Report For Game With Thunder

33 minutes ago
USATSI_17209675_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Zach LaVine's Injury Status For Thunder-Bulls Game

34 minutes ago
USATSI_17536299_168388303_lowres
News

Spurs And Pelicans Starting Lineups

36 minutes ago
USATSI_17599699_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Darius Garland's Status For Cavs-76ers Game

43 minutes ago
USATSI_15771803_168388303_lowres
News

Update: Nets Injury Report For Game With Heat

44 minutes ago
USATSI_17636600_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Suns Injury Report For Game With Magic

1 hour ago