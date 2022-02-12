Kings Starting Lineup Against The Wizards

The Sacramento Kings are in D.C. to play the Washington Wizards on Saturday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Kings can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Kings come into the game as the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 21-36 record in 57 games.

They won their last game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but have gone just 3-7 in their last ten games overall.

In the 25 games that they have played on the road they are 6-19 this season.

As for the Wizards, they are 25-29 in 54 games, and are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 14-14 in 28 games at home, and 2-8 in their last ten games on the season overall.

