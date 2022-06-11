Skip to main content
Klay Thompson's Heartwarming Quote After Game 4

Klay Thompson met with the media after the Golden State Warriors won Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night. The series between the Warriors and Celtics is tied up at 2-2.

On Friday night, Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors won Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics by a score of 107-97.   

Thompson is back playing after he had missed the last two seasons due to injuries, and after the game on Friday he had a very heartwarming quote.  

"I can't believe I'm here especially considering where I was at this time last year," Thompson said. "I wasn't even jogging yet, and now I'm out here just battling in the Finals. This is great, I'm gonna enjoy the heck out of these next couple games, or three games, whatever it's gonna be."

Game 5 of the series is back at the Chase Center in California on Monday night. 

