Klay Thompson's Amazing Quote Before Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

On Wednesday, Klay Thompson met with the media, and the five-time NBA All-Star had a fantastic quote.

"I'm going to enjoy every second of this, play as hard as I can and walk away with no regrets," Thompson said on Wednesday.

Thompson had missed each of the last two seasons due to injuries, and the Warriors did not make the playoffs in either season.

Prior to the drought, they had been to the Finals five times in a row and won three NBA Championships.

Essentially, this is Thompson's sixth straight trips to the Finals, because he did not play in a single game over the last two years.

As for the Celtics, they are a young team that has a lot of experience, but this is all of their stars first time in the Finals.

For the franchise, it's their first time back in the Finals since the 2010 season when they had Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett on the roster.

