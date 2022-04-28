Here's What Klay Thompson Said After The Warriros Eliminated The Nuggets

Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors eliminated the Denver Nuggets from the NBA Playoffs on Wednesday evening.

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Denver Nuggets by a score of 102-98 on Wednesday evening at Chase Center in San Francisco, and this was their first time winning a playoff series since 2018-19.

After the big win, five-time NBA All-Star Klay Thompson spoke to reporters.

This was also the first time that the Warriors have made the NBA Playoffs since 2019.

Thompson had missed each of the last two seasons due to injuries, and it's definitely no coincidence that the team is once again shining with him back.

He finished Game 5 with 15 points and an impressive nine rebounds.

As for the Nuggets, they are once again headed home early in the playoffs.

Nikola Jokic won the 2021 NBA MVP Award, and is a finalist once again to win the trophy this year.

However, the Nuggets played the entire series without their second and third best players Jamal Murray and Michael Porter. Jr.

They now have a 1-8 record in their last nine playoff games dating back to last season when they got swept in the second-round by the Phoenix Suns.

