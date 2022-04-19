Skip to main content

Klay Thompson's Hilarious Quote About Steph Curry After Game 2

Klay Thompson had a hilarious quote about Steph Curry after the Golden State Warriros defeated the Denver Nuggets in Game 2.

The Golden State Warriros beat the Denver Nuggets by a score of 126-106 on Monday night to take a 2-0 lead in their first-round series.

Steph Curry went off for a team-high 34 points, and what it made more impressive was he came off the bench.  

Afterwards, Klay Thompson had a hilarious quote about Curry when speaking to NBCS. 

The Warriors will now head to Colorado to play Thursday and Sunday's game on the road. 

This is the first time the franchise has been to the postseason since the 2018-19 season when they made the NBA Finals. 

Prior to their postseason drought they had made five straight NBA Finals, and won three NBA Championships in that span. 

