Here's What Klay Thompson Said Before Game 5

Klay Thompson Was Asked To Reflect On The 3-Year Anniversary Of His ACL Injury

On Sunday, Golden State Warriors star guard Klay Thompson met with the media. 

Thompson was asked about Monday being the three-year anniversary of his ACL injury in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals. 

"When I hurt my knee it was kind of uncharted territory for me, because I had been able to be consistently present in the lineup my whole career," Thompson said. 

Thompson then missed the following season, and after another injury he missed the next season as well. 

In the two seasons that Thompson was out, the Warriors missed the NBA Playoffs in both seasons. 

Prior to that, they had been to the Finals five times in a row and won three NBA Championships.

This is their sixth time in the Finals in the last eight seasons, and in the six most recent seasons that Thompson has played, they have been in the Finals all six times. 

