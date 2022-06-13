Klay Thompson Reveals Insight Into Relationship With Steph Curry

Before Game 5 of the NBA Finals, Golden State Warriors superstar Klay Thompson sat down with ESPN's Malika Andrews.

The five-time NBA All-Star gave some insight into his relationship with Steph Curry.

"We really didn't get to know each other till our third year in the league," Thompson said of his relationship with Curry. "We're both very quiet, and I think this trip with USA Basketball to Spain; we played a lot of golf, we drank some Sangria in Barcelona, and I think he'll say the same, but that summer of 2014 kind of glued us together and we just became good friends after that."

The pair have been to the NBA Finals eight times, and they are also three-time NBA Champions.

Currently, the Warriors are tied up at 2-2 with the Boston Celtics, and they are hosting Game 5 at the Chase Center in California on Monday night.

