Here's What Klay Thompson Said After The Warriors Won Game 3

Klay Thompson spoke to reporters after the Golden State Warriors defeated the Denver Nuggets in Game 3 on Thursday.

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Denver Nuggets by a score of 118-113 on Thursday evening take a very commanding 3-0 lead in their first-round playoff series.

The Warriors won the first two games on their home court at Chase Center in San Francisco, and then won Game 3 in Denver on the road.

Therefore, they can be the first team in the NBA to advance to the second round if they win Game 4 and sweep the Nuggets 4-0.

Klay Thompson went off for 26 points in the game, and he is starting to look a lot like the Thompson that helped lead the Warriors to three NBA titles before missing the last two years due to injures.

After Game 3, the five-time NBA All-Star spoke to the media.

In the two seasons that Thompson missed, the Warriors missed the playoffs both times.

It's no coincidence that they are a much better team with the sharpshooter on the floor.

As for the Nuggets, they are on the verge of being swept for the second straight season.

Last year, they made the second-round of the playoffs, but Devin Booker and the Suns won the series 4-0.

Therefore, Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets have lost seven straight playoff games dating back to last year.

